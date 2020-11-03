The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

