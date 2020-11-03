TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

