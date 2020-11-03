Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Main First Bank

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.