Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $440.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.64.

TFX stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.10. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

