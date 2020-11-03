TD Securities Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of APYRF opened at $24.60 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

