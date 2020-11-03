TD Securities Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

