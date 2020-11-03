Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTM. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

