Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.95.

TPR stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 655,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

