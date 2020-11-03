T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.
