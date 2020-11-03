T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.