Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.38 ($127.51).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €106.05 ($124.76) on Friday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.46.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

