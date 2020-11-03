Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $51.31 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.