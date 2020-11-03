Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $51.31 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
