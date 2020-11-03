SVB Leerink Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $257.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $195.11 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

