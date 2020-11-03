Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

