Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.91.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 91,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £27,200 ($35,536.97). Insiders purchased 348,531 shares of company stock worth $50,872,869 in the last quarter.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

