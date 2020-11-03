Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $56,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

