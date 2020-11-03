STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

