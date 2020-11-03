Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

