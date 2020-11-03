Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 384 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSU opened at $178.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

