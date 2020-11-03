Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

