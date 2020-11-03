Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.