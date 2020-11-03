Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 281.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

