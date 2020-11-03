Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,187 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 423,313 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

