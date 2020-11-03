Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

