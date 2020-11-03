Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

