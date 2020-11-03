Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,779 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $248,565,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

