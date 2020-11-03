Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.