Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $33.76 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $310.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average is $248.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

