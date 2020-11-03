Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

