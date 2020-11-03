Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

