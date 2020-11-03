Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

