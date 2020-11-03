Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

