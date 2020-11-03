Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

