Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

