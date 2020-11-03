Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

