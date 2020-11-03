Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 30,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.