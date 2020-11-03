Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average is $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

