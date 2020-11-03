Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average is $247.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

