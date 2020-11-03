Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 75,329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

