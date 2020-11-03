Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $350.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

