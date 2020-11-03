Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 29,384 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. CWM LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

