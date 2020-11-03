Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

