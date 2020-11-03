Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex and Huobi. Steem has a total market capitalization of $52.82 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,493.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.01780932 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00562897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00008490 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 411,167,690 coins and its circulating supply is 394,193,596 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

