Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

MITO stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

