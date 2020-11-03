Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

