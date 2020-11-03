Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.97 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.