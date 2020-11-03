STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

