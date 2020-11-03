St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 980

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 979.60 ($12.80).

STJ stock opened at GBX 905.80 ($11.83) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 942.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 928.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. St. James’s Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

