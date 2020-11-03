Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAVE. BidaskClub lowered Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 291.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

