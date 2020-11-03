SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

