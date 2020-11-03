SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

